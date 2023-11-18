PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heads of production at the North Pole stopped by the Lloyd Center in Portland Saturday to help light the Christmas tree.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were invited by the Salvation Army to celebrate at the ice rink inside the Lloyd Center to kick off the holidays and continue the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

This year’s Red Kettle goal is $500,000 with the proceeds going to various programs in Portland metro, the Salvation Army said.

The Christmas Tree at the skating rink inside the Lloyd Center in Portland, November 18, 2023 (KOIN)

The Angel Giving Tree program’s goal this year is to collect 27,000 toys for 1800 families and more than 5600 kids.