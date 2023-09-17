Since 2016 Sarah Bellum's Bakery has helped many with brain injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 2016, Sarah Bellum’s Bakery and Workshop has helped many adults living iwth brain injuries find work. But they need help to keep their doors open.

Over the years the bakery has worked with more than 80 adults living with acquired brain injuries and the ongoing effect from the trauma.

Manager Lisa Hutton told KOIN 6 News they’re “not asking for miracles,” but significant donations are needed if their space is to remain open.

Their website, which notes they are “changing lives one cupcake at a time,” includes a link to make donations.