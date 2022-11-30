File photo of the Portland Art Museum taken on May 4, 2020 | KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Art Museum is offering free admission to guests on Dec. 11 to celebrate the museum’s 130th birthday.

Tickets, which normally cost $25 for adults and $22 for card-carrying seniors and college students, will be available for walk-in visitors on Dec. 11. The free tickets can also be reserved through the museum website starting Dec. 7. Children 17 and younger receive free admission year round.

“We welcome our community to enjoy the Portland Art Museum’s inspiring exhibitions and spacious galleries during the holiday season,” the Portland Art Museum said.

Starting Dec. 3, the museum will open its new exhibit: “Human | Nature: 150 Years of Japanese Landscape Prints.” The exhibit will also be available for complimentary ticket holders on Dec. 11. The exhibit will feature works by world-renowned artists like Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige and Nishikawa Tekiho.

“Through the lens of landscape prints, this exhibition explores Japan’s journey with and through nature during the 19th century and into the modern age, revealing the reverential, familiar, and playful spirit in which people held the trees, mountains, and rivers around them,” the museum said.

The free tickets are part of the museum’s Miller Family Free Days program, which encourages the public to visit the museum for free several times a year.

The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.