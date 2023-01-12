The woman who owns the home now says it was built in 1905.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Fire Bureau is calling it “the save of the year.”

The bureau is praising the quick and creative work of firefighters who responded to the scene of a massive building fire downtown.

Firefighters stopped flames that were spreading to a home right next to Portland’s Old Korean Church.

The woman who owns the home says it was built in 1905, the same year as the church, to serve as a home for the minister.

Demolition crews tore the remains of that 3,000-square-foot wooden church down last week but the pile of rubble gives an idea of how close it sat to the home — only about 10 feet.

The siding on this second-story corner is charred, and KOIN 6 News discovered there is some damage inside, but the fire bureau says this small amount of damage is incredible, especially given the potential that in many cases it could’ve completely burned.

The fire bureau held a press conference Thursday to praise the work of fire crews. The first crews to arrive on the scene last Tuesday night immediately began working to stop flames they say were blowing out of the church onto the home.

Crews had to be creative, running a hose through an open window in the house and positioning it onto a futon couch, they were able to secure it and leave it there to drench flames while they worked on the rest of the fire.

Tesan Kim, who grew up going to the church, said the house is where the church hosted Sunday school, as well as several programs and activities for people of all ages in Portland’s Korean-American community.

“It was in many ways one of the most effective ways social integration was made possible for people who didn’t always feel comfortable with their language and English speaking abilities,” said Kim. “So, I want to thank you so much this house means quite a bit to me, it’s very, very important and what you all did was just absolutely remarkable, so thank you.”

Fire investigators said 27-year-old Cameron Storer, who goes by the name Nicolette Fait, confessed to breaking into the church and lighting papers with a cigarette lighter and then walking out and watching the building burn.

Newly elected city commissioner, Rene Gonzalez who now oversees the fire bureau also spoke Thursday. KOIN 6 asked his thoughts on tackling Portland’s unresolved mental health & addiction crisis that we know has been the catalyst for countless crimes across the city.

“The last three years it’s gotten worse,” said Gonzalez. “It overpowers our fire department, our police department all of our first responders.”

Gonzales says the issue of Portland’s mental health and addiction crisis came up on a call he and other city leaders had with state lawmakers.

“It’s not lost on them, the crisis we’re facing, but we’ve got to keep it in focus,” said Gonzalez. “We do real well with compassion in the city of Portland, that’s what we value here, but I think we do need to start talking about personal responsibility.”

The suspect faces charges of first and second-degree arson and burglary. They were arraigned in court last week and are still in jail.