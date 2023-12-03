PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Schnitzer Steel must pay half a million dollars and install pollution controls under a settlement reached with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The metal recycling facility violated air quality regulations with its metal shredder, DEQ said.

The company, which changed its name to Radius Recycling earlier this year, has to enclose its shredder and have additional pollution controls operational by March 31 of next year.

“This settlement is part of a pattern of enforcement actions across the U.S. to ensure that metal shredder emissions are properly regulated under the Clean Air Act,” Kieran O’Donnell, DEQ Office of Compliance and Enforcement manager, said in a press release. “Schnitzer Steel’s commitment to install an enclosure and emission controls at its Portland shredder signals a positive change to protect human health and the environment.”

Schnitzer Steel has operated the metals recycling facility along the Columbia River in North Portland for half a century, shredding cars, appliances, and other metals into smaller pieces. The company installed a new higher-capacity metal shredder in 2007. Two years later, “after learning about the installation and operation of the shredder,” DEQ told Schnitzer Steel to estimate their air contaminant emissions and submit an application for approval. Schnitzer Steel estimated their emissions based on a 23-year-old study done for the auto-shredding industry, but DEQ requested further testing or studies based on newer info. The proposed emissions standards Schnitzer Steel submitted based on newer data were more than 20 times the original proposal. DEQ approved Schnitzer Steel’s plans in 2012.

