A fire that began in the garage at 10943 SE Ankeny in Portland spread to the home and cars, February 4, 2023 (KOIN)

2 adults, 6 kids in home at the time the fire began

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire began in the garage of the home in the 10900 block of SE Ankeny, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said, and spread to the cars in the driveway.

There were 2 adults and 6 kids in the house at the time of the fire. Authorities are not aware of any injuries. The cause is under investigation.

