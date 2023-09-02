Southeast Portland's new Mexican restaurant La Patroncita can be translated to "little girl boss"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lucy De León and her parents began serving homemade tortillas out of their Southeast Portland kitchen Salsas Locas – Tortilleria Y Tienda DeLeon’s long ago.

Her mom and dad are no longer in the food industry, but their family business is still up and running. And to add onto the city’s authentic Mexican food offerings, De León has used her home-grown prowess as a chef to open the full-service restaurant that she’s always wanted to: La Patroncita.

La Patroncita can be translated to “little girl boss,” an homage to De León and her mother — who was the boss of their family-run business for years.

Although the new restaurant has a more feminine atmosphere than the De Leóns’ original Southeast Portland business, the theme of family stays consistent with La Patroncita.

The restaurant’s owner says she’s the “Latina mom” of general manager Anthony De Lucia, who also worked at Salsas Locas as a high school student.

For over a year, the duo has brainstormed the new spot that’s sure to be a neighborhood favorite between its flavor-filled food and moody, yet feminine interior design courtesy of Lucy Winn.

After being open for less than a week on Southeast Belmont Street, La Patroncita has already drawn massive lines of guests.

“A lot of people walk along Belmont or live in apartments nearby and they’re like, ‘I live across the street. We’ve been seeing you guys for the last few months ready to open,’” De Lucia said. “It’s been really cool to see the community come out and support us.”

The restaurant offers walk-ins only, so De Lucia and De León say guests have experienced wait-times as the back-of-house team makes pink handmade tortillas and impresses the La Patroncita logo on them.

La Patroncita just opened on 2832 SE Belmont St. (Courtesy Lucy De León)

The restaurant’s guacamole, shrimp ceviche and quesabirrias have been the must-order menu items so far. For dessert, De León says she chose buñuelos — a flat, fried, cinnamon-coated dough — because it reminded her of her childhood in South Texas.

“A lot of restaurants have [flan], but I never grew up around flan, so I wanted to keep it with stuff that I grew up with,” De León said. “When it came to the menu, it was super important to keep it at stuff that reminds me of me.”

Additionally, La Patroncita’s drink menu features Instagram-worthy beverages like pink margaritas and espresso martinis.

The Southeast Portland restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday. You can find it at 2832 SE Belmont St.