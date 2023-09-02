Police recovered a gun that was stolen from Portland in 2018 (PPB)

One gun was stolen back in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Southeast Portland was interrupted by Portland police officers early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, two officers were writing reports near Southeast Division Street when they heard gunfire nearby.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers said they found two vehicles and detained the occupants. It is not clear how many people were detained.

After investigating, police said they learned that the incident fell under the Portland Police Human Trafficking Unit’s jurisdiction.

One of the people detained, whom police said they believe was the intended victim, Steven Lustri, was issued a Commercial Sexual Solicitation citation.

Detectives at the scene said they recovered a gun from one of the vehicles which was stolen from Portland in 2018.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.