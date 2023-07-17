PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several power lines are down after authorities said a vacant house in Southeast Portland was destroyed by fire.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire was at a two-story house on Southeast 35th Avenue and Southeast Washington Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials said that multiple power lines are down in the area and the power company has been notified about the situation.

A power pole caught fire during a house fire on July 17, 2023 (KOIN)

Portland fire told KOIN 6 that the fire also spread to multiple nearby houses, but they were able to put those out quickly, the primary house is considered destroyed though.

A fire investigator has responded to the scene.