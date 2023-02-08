As least one person died after a pair Legionnaires outbreaks at Rosemont Court.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 30 people are suing the owners of a Portland senior living center after two Legionnaires outbreaks took place in 2021.

The two outbreaks at Rosemont Court caused at least one death and several illnesses.

Older people or those with weak lungs or other underlying conditions are at higher risk, according to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. But Legionnaires’ disease is not spread person-to-person, only through exposure through water mist.

“Legionnaires disease is a bacterial infection caused by bacteria called Legionella which spreads typically from a water source,” said Vines. “It spreads typically from a water source so someone has to inhale the bacteria usually through a mist or an aerosol and gets into their bodies.”

Northwest Housing Alternatives say the water is tested regularly at Rosemont. They also say they made arrangements for relocation assistance through the Joint Office of Homeless services in Multnomah County.