PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serial arsonist who started 14 fires in the Portland area on Wednesday was found dead on Sunday, officials said on Monday afternoon.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the identity of the suspect, 35-year-old Fredy Javier Pareves-Kancab, was confirmed on Friday afternoon. Rick Graves with PF&R said that Pareves-Kancab took his own life.

On Sunday, Portland police say that officers responded to the report of a dead man, who was later identified as Pareves-Kancab.

Pareves-Kancab had a recent history of starting fires in the region and was also arrested in Gresham on Sept. 18 for going on a three-fire arson spree, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

