PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crash in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood sent two to the hospital Sunday morning, according to police.

Portland Police say officers arrived at the intersection of SE Holgate Street and SE 135th Avenue around 12:09 a.m. to find one crashed vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital.

The passenger reportedly had life-threatening injuries, so the Major Crash Team was activated to respond to the situation.

Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene.

SE Holgate Street, between SE 132nd and 135th is expected to be closed for several hours during this time.

This is a developing story