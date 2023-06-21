A new report says poor training at the Portland Police Bureau is to blame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of crime victims were denied the chance to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa and a new report says poor training at the Portland Police Bureau is to blame.

The investigation, conducted by the Portland City Ombudsman, found more than four dozen undocumented crime victims were impacted from applying for the Visa, which was designed to help victims report serious crimes without risk of being deported.

“It’s important because it helps solve crimes and it also helps provide them with an incentive to come forward,” said Deputy Ombudsman Tony Green.

PPB was a leader among Oregon law enforcement in 2020, approving around 90 percent of certification requests, but the Ombudsman found that rate collapsed to less than 50% in 2021.

Those behind the investigation say there’s no evidence the denials were intentional, but did find high turnover rates with PPB personnel in charge of these reviews, language barriers with victims and lack of using qualified interpreters, and insufficient training in handling domestic violence cases.

“There’s no evidence this was intentional. There was a lot of turnover and when you have a lot of turnover, you have a lack of policies and procedures and training,” Green said. “What our investigation found was a problem with policies and procedures and just a serious misunderstanding of the law.”

Both Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Police Chief Chuck Lovell sent letters in response to the report, but KOIN 6 asked Wheeler – who oversees PPB – how this issue will be fixed moving forward.

“We have to do better with the crime reports so we are putting new personnel into place and we’re reviewing all of the past applications to see what we might have missed,” Wheeler said.

The Office of the Ombudsman says PPB has since transferred the responsibilities to someone new and the approval rate has gone back up.

Still, Green says more can be done. The office’s recommendations include reconsidering those four dozen applications, revising their procedures and putting someone else in charge of reviews – all while improving training.

“They’ve committed to doing better training and so far have not committed to changing their policies in a way that we think would ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Green said.

PPB issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying their personnel will attend a training that will cover the best practices and recommendations on immigration relief assistance.

“PPB is identifying and reviewing these complexities as well as national best practices in how to improve the Bureau’s internal infrastructure to ensure consistency in training and protocols, as well as improving data tracking,” the statement read.

KOIN 6 also reached out to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, which issued the following statement: