PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were displaced early Friday morning after an apartment fire in Southeast Portland authorities said.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire happened at a two-and-a-half-story house that had been converted into apartments.
The fire started in the top half-story apartment and authorities said it was difficult to reach due to overhead powerlines and a large slope in the yard.
The cause of the fire is unknown still but officials said there were no injuries.
Portland Fire said that the Red Cross helped the seven people.