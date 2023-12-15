PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were displaced early Friday morning after an apartment fire in Southeast Portland authorities said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire happened at a two-and-a-half-story house that had been converted into apartments.

The fire started in the top half-story apartment and authorities said it was difficult to reach due to overhead powerlines and a large slope in the yard.

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Crews responded to a SE Portland apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

The cause of the fire is unknown still but officials said there were no injuries.

Portland Fire said that the Red Cross helped the seven people.