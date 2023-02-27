PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a week after a historic snowstorm, streets all around the West Hills are still packed with snow, making it tough for people to get in and out of their neighborhoods.

Drivers without chains ar SUVs will likely struggle to get out. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says treating primary streets is the priority, but at this point, all primary streets have been plowed and are passable.

A PBOT official says one of the reasons they don’t plow neighborhood streets is because many of them are too steep.

“We do not plow or treat neighborhood streets. Many of them are steep. Any that are steeper than 14% grades, presented danger to our crews and our equipment,” said Dylan Rivera from PBOT.

PBOT told said their crews treated roads with 35 tons of salt and 21,000 gallons of de-icer on Sunday night. They’ll have crews treating primary roads until the weather event ends. They also say a couple of roads are still closed to due abandoned cars.