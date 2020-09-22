Sewage overflow impacts Fanno Creek in SW Portland

The public should avoid contact with the creek water for the next 2 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sewage overflow in Southwest Portland has impacted Fanno Creek. City officials have advised the public not to have any contact with the creek for the next two days due to the bacteria in the water.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the sewage came from a manhole on a residential property on SW Bertha Boulevard near SW 27th Avenue Monday. The overflow contaminated a tributary of Fanno Creek.

City officials said the overflow was fix by 9 a.m. Monday morning and was caused by roots disrupting the system. Warning signs now mark the area.

“The public is advised to avoid contact with the creek for 48 hours due to the presence of bacteria in the water,” said PBES in a release.