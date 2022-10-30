Intersection at S Corbett and Fulton Park will close during sewer repairs on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 (Courtesy: PBES).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.

Starting on Monday, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the intersection at South Corbett Avenue and South Fulton Park Boulevard will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crews will be installing new sewer pipes, maintaining holes and storm drains during the closure.

Officials said drivers will need to find others routes, while those walking or riding a bike will still use the sidewalk.