The tri-county area has seen an uptick in cases compared to last year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bacterial infection called Shigella is on the rise in Portland, causing health officials to sound the alarm.

Common symptoms of the illness include diarrhea, fever and fatigue and usually lasts 3-10 days.

In 2022, the tri-county area that includes Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties saw 150 Shigella cases. This year, that number has risen to 218, with 45 occurring in the month of December alone.

Experts say the unhoused community is most likely to come down with Shigella and that the general population shouldn’t be concerned.

“We have not seen cases of folks in the general public who have acquired infection that we can’t explain,” said Theresa Everson, Multnomah County’s deputy health officer.

“Unfortunately, when you’re working with people who are experiencing homelessness, they are more susceptible, lots of different communicable diseases can get spread around,” added Courtney Dodds of the Union Gospel Mission.

The infection is spread by fecal-oral transmission, most commonly, when a tiny amount of poop from an infected person gets into someone else’s mouth.

Those who are immune compromised can experience symptoms that last longer than the average 3-10 days. While antibiotics can sometimes help, it’s not always a panacea since some Shigella strains can be resistant to them.

County health officials say they are taking steps to stop the spread of Shigella, including providing temporary shelter. They say good news can be found in the fact that your pets can’t contract the disease.