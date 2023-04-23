PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One person is dead after a shooting in a Southeast Portland business on Sunday morning.

Portland police said that around 10:26 a.m. they responded to a shooting report inside a business on the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road where they arrived to find one person dead.

An investigation is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the police and reference case number 23-105084.

