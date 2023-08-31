PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police now say that a downtown Portland concert was canceled on Tuesday due to a shooting threat.

Celtic punk band, Flogging Molly was scheduled to play at the Roseland Theater on West Burnside Street, however, the show was canceled with the venue sharing that the band canceled the show due to a “credible threat of violence against the venue.”

According to Portland police, the venue received a call from a woman who said she had seen a social media post claiming to be planning a shooting at the show. The show was promptly canceled and police became involved.

However, police said that their Criminal Intelligence Unit was unable to find any public social media posts referencing a threat. The woman could also not be contacted again due to lack of a caller ID.

Tickets for the show were refunded, and the Roseland Theater said the threat was specific to only that show, there was no ongoing threat of violence against the venue.