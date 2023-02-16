PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of Black History Month, 40 local, Black-owned small businesses will participate in a Portland market to encourage community support.

The nonprofit Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon, or MESO, is hosting a MESO Makers Market on Feb. 17-19 and 24-26 at Alberta Commons.

The local small businesses represented at the free market are all Black-owned clients of MESO, a Portland-based organization that supports the business needs of minority communities.

The vendors at the event will be selling a variety of products, including beauty, body and hair care items, jewelry, art and apparel.

“This market is our way of supporting Black small-business owners who are working hard to achieve the American dream of financial independence and change the course of Black history in Portland,” said Jataune Hall, MESO’s business development services manager.

MESO staff will work at the market, allowing the entrepreneurs to work their day jobs or manage their own store locations if they need to.

Some of the businesses that will be at the event include Callie’s Custom Hat Wigs, Culzzles, Designs by Le’yon, Everything Beautiful Skin, Fatty Breads Wheelhouse, Bobby Fouther, N’Kossi, My Daddy’s Sauces, and The IX Brand.

The market is open to all ages and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Alberta Commons is located at 376 NE Sumner St. in Portland.

MESO provides an array of services and programs to small businesses, including micro-lending, guidance with business development managers, classes on business topics, marketing assistance, networking and connections to other local resources.

Black History Month takes place every February and pays tribute to the achievements of African Americans while also serving as a time to reflect on the generations who faced adversity and discrimination in the U.S. The month has been honored since 1976.