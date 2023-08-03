PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new retail program hopes to drum up support for small businesses clustered together in Southeast Portland.

Throughout August, Shoppers taking part in the Shop Our Block program can visit participating stores — including Away Days Brewing; Straightaway Cocktails; Cloudforest; Mattino’s Wine Shop and Bankquette Bakery — to get 15% off deals at their Southeast Hawthorne and 9th locations.

After marking all the shops on a Shop Our Block card, shoppers are entered to win a raffle prize.

KOIN 6 News Reporter Kohr Harlan visited Straightaway Cocktails to learn more about the collaborative effort.

