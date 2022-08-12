PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Portlandia song goes: “The Dream of the ‘90s is Alive in Portland,” and that dream wouldn’t be possible without Portland’s plethora of vintage clothing stores.
Walk through any of Portland’s main shopping areas and it’s almost impossible to not stumble upon some sort of consignment store.
Portland has used clothing stores that specifically sell athletic wear and a store that only sells plus-size clothing. From the recent trends to items your grandmother might have worn – the City of Roses might as well be called the City of Retro.
With so many places to shop, it’s difficult to know where to go.
Yelp compared businesses in the Used, Vintage and Consignment category to rank the top vintage shops in the city limits. To rate them, Yelp used a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
- Teal Flamingo – Tucked away in Portland’s Hollywood District, the Teal Flamingo is as fabulous as its name suggests. They’ve sold everything from unique denim to metallic cowboy boots. As a bonus, the store is also home to a full-on hair salon. The store accepts modern or vintage clothes for cash or trade.
- Flutter – This eclectic shop on North Mississippi Avenue calls itself a “trove of delights.” The store glitters with sparkly chandeliers and is a place to shop for not only vintage clothing, but also locally made jewelry, perfume and candles.
- Fat Fancy – Fat Fancy has everything you could imagine when it comes to consigned clothes, and they’re all plus-sized. This boutique on Northeast Sandy Boulevard has been a beloved Portland shop for more than a decade and serves customers who might otherwise have a difficult time finding sizes that fit them.
- Consign Couture – It’s not just Northeast Portland where consignment stores thrive. Multnomah Village has a gem too: Consign Couture. Handbags seem to be a specialty of this vintage store. They sell high-end consignment items from brands like Coach, Prada, Fendi and more.
- Psychic Sister – There’s a whole lot more to Psychic Sister than its vintage clothing. This store is located on Northeast Alberta Street and sells everything from black hoodies to floral-printed dresses. It also sells tarot cards, candles and books.
- Pinwheels Resale – Looking for children’s clothes or Maternity clothes? Pinwheel Resale might be the place to shop. Located at Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 26th Avenue, this consignment store promises clothing at affordable prices. The store also sells a collection of locally made gifts.
- Red Fox Vintage – Also in Southeast Portland, Red Fox Vintage is a colorful collection of quirky clothing and accessories in the Woodstock Neighborhood. The store describes itself as “a seamless collaboration of Portland’s top vintage vendors.” In addition to clothing, it sells vinyl records for Portlanders who want retro tunes to match their retro wardrobe.
- Rerun – Used clothing and second-hand furniture fill the two Rerun locations in Portland. One is located on Northeast Fremont Street and the other is on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
- Workshop Vintage – Clothing, accessories, jewelry and more are available at Workshop Vintage on North Williams Avenue. The store was founded by two people and their love for collecting and hunting for all things vintage. They turned their hobby into a business and operate what they call a “well rounded lifestyle boutique.”
- Artifact – Artifact on Southeast Division Street says it buys, trades and consigns all things “modern, vintage and cool.” The store sells clothing, accessories and shoes, as well as used furniture, art and decor.