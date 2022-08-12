These are the top 10 vintage stores in Portland, according to Yelp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Portlandia song goes: “The Dream of the ‘90s is Alive in Portland,” and that dream wouldn’t be possible without Portland’s plethora of vintage clothing stores.

Walk through any of Portland’s main shopping areas and it’s almost impossible to not stumble upon some sort of consignment store.

Portland has used clothing stores that specifically sell athletic wear and a store that only sells plus-size clothing. From the recent trends to items your grandmother might have worn – the City of Roses might as well be called the City of Retro.

With so many places to shop, it’s difficult to know where to go.

Yelp compared businesses in the Used, Vintage and Consignment category to rank the top vintage shops in the city limits. To rate them, Yelp used a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.