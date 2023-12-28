PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A shelter in place has been ordered in a Southeast Portland neighborhood after someone fired shots at police, authorities say.

The order came in around 9:50 p.m. for those living in the Centennial neighborhood after the incident occurred in the area of Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Division Street.

Investigators have closed the area between Southeast Division Street and Woodward Street and Southeast 148th Avenue and 153rd Avenue while they continue to search for the suspect.

Residents in the area should stay inside their homes with the doors locked and away from windows, police say. Officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect.

