PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s going to be a dry, sunny St. Patrick’s Day in Portland, but just because your boots aren’t getting sloshed doesn’t mean you won’t be.

For anyone looking to throw back a Guinness or an Irish Whiskey to celebrate the holiday, there are several events taking place around town where you can celebrate.

From Irish dancing to corned beef and bar crawls, these six events are eager to host green-wearing guests Friday and Saturday.

Kells Irish Pub will be celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day Friday and the Saturday after. The weekend events come after a weekend where Kells partnered with the Shamrock Run to host an Irish festival on the Portland waterfront. On March 17 and 18, Kells invites people to celebrate at its pub and restaurant. Both locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the pub is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the restaurant is open from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Friday, there’s a $30 cover charge all day and on Saturday, there’s a $5 cover charge after 8 p.m.

The Eastburn Public House will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, Guinness and Fighting 69 Irish whiskey. The event will feature a performance by Eastburn’s comedian Richie and music by Porkchop.

Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar in Northwest Portland is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Anyone who wears green will be eligible to win prizes. There’s a $9 cover after 9 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, the public is invited to the 14th annual Paddy’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Southwest Portland. The event features live Irish music, bagpipers, Irish dancers, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness, Kilbeggan Irish whiskey and more. Some from the event support the Children’s Cancer Association.

Two bar crawls will stumble their way through Portland on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18. The Friday crawl starts at Rialto Poolroom on Southwest 4th Avenue and the Saturday crawl starts at Dante’s on West Burnside. Bar crawlers will travel to Jockey Club, Kit Kat, Pine Street Taproom, the Shanghai Tunnel Bark, Spark Lounge, Spyce Gentlemen’s Club, Star Theater, The Civic Taproom, Traveling Taphouse Pop Up Bar and X Exotic Lounge. Single tickets are $25 per person and group tickets are $20 per person.

Katie O’Briens, an Irish sports bar in Northeast Portland, is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day bash. The CJ Mickens band will be performing through the night and a charity raffle will be held to benefit Hunger-Free Oregon. Slane Whisky, Rogue Ales and Five Farms Irish Cream will be crafting specialty cocktails.