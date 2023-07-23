A security guard was killed in a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bobby Smallwood started working at Legacy Health as a screener during COVID. The pandemic was a scary time for the health care system and he was always a smiling face, general surgery nurse practitioner Elana Scharff told KOIN 6 News.

“He was always like, ‘I’m gonna take care of you,’ like just was a protector, you know? And even if I didn’t know him that well, every person in our sphere, our little healthcare ecosystem, is so important,” Scharff said. “And to hear about this is seriously traumatic for all of us.”

Legacy Health general surgery nurse practitioner Elana Scharff (Undated, courtesy photo)

Smallwood, who later became a security guard at Legacy Good Sam, was shot to death Saturday on the 5th floor near the birthing center by a suspect who was later killed by police.

Scharff said he died a hero protecting patients and staff from the shooter.

Officials with Legacy Health confirmed a second employee was injured by shrapnel from the shooting, but that staffer was treated and released on Saturday.

“We are grateful for our employee’s recovery and to our providers, nurses and staff who cared for our injured staff member after Saturday’s tragic incident,” hospital officials said in a statement.

Investigators continue to scour the crime scenes connected with Saturday’s fatal shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland and an officer-involved shooting in Gresham that left the suspect dead.

Although the Good Samaritan Birth Center will remain closed until further notice, the Emergency Department is operating normally, authorities said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.