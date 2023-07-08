PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Smith and Paulina Solis stood side-by-side Saturday talking about Colin Smith, who was stabbed to death in the early hours of July 2.

“He loved those around him unconditionally. I think most especially he was always someone that rooted for the underdog,” said Solis, his former partner. “He always looked out for the people that got overlooked, and a protector which is, you know, how he went — protecting those he cared about.”

Shortly before 2 a.m. that morning Smith was found stabbed to death on SE 12th Avenue near Madison. He was 32. On Friday, US Marshals arrested 24-year-old Rahnique Jackson. Jackson is expected to be arraigned Monday for 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Danielle Smith talks about her brother Colin Smith, July 8, 2023 (KOIN) Paulina Solis talks about her former boyfriend Colin Smith, July 8, 2023 (KOIN)

Solis and Danielle Smith — Colin’s sister — said until his sudden death he was a light to all that knew him. He was witty and kind, a devoted cat dad to Smokey and protective of those he knew. They said it was not surprising he died while protecting a friend.

“It was a hate crime,” said Danielle. “She was trans, he [suspect] didn’t like it, and Colin — defending his friend — was in the way. And that’s what happened. It’s just tragic.”

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau said they were not able to reveal at this time whether this homicide is being looked at as a hate crime. But the investigation continues.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.