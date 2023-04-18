PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Level Beer is brewing some support for the Columbia Slough’s conservation with a new beer, as part of an Earth Day Oregon partnership.

Proceeds from Slough Slayer beer purchases, on tap at all Level Beer locations starting Wednesday, will go to the Columbia Slough Watershed Council.

Level Beer was also part of the council’s healthy industrial lands initiative and hosts the watershed council’s slough science events at the brewery.

“When we were approached, we thought it would be a really fun thing for us to get involved with,” said Jason Barbee, Level Beer founder and owner. “When we first opened up out there, we were kind of trying to have the space be something of a community gathering space, being able to have them offer science classes and things there.”

Level Beer also tries to responsibly source ingredients, including using certified salmon-safe hops and are using an experimental malting process that uses 30% less water, Barbee said.

“It’s really vital that we are here as an organization to make sure that we maintain the health of the watershed because it’s not just industry, there’s a lot of residents that live there too,” said Heather King, with the Columbia Slough Watershed Council. “It’s one of just a couple of watersheds that make up the Portland metro area.”

Dubbed a “hidden gem” for canoeing and kayaking, King says the slough is also the most industrialized watershed in the state.