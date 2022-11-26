'This is what really supports our community'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The past few years, the day after Black Friday has been used to celebrate and promote small local businesses. Shoppers in Portland came out in droves for Shop Small PDX.

Amid a public health and economic crisis, local vendors in Portland welcomed a boost in customers as the holiday season kicked into high gear.

Deborah Kirkendall, who owns Tiny Owl Jewelry, said this shopping holiday is crucial to keeping small shops like hers in Portland.

“This is what really supports our community. It helps with employment, it helps keep the money in the community,”Kirkendall told KOIN 6 News. “So it’s going to the people that actually support where they live, both as a maker and as a customer.”

And a little local spending can go a long way.

Shoppers on Small Business Saturday at the Saturday Market in Portland, November 26, 2022 (KOIN)

The US Small Business Association said Small Business Saturday brought in an estimated $23 billion nationwide one year ago. Those dollars boost local economies and revitalize communities.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted, “Small businesses are the heart of Portland. Get out and support our local economy by buying your holiday gifts at a local shop this #SmallBusinessSaturday.”

So when you are doing some holiday shopping, think small — small, local businesses.