PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a multi-level apartment complex in Southwest Portland early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 6:09 a.m. that crews were on scene of the fire near SW Alder and 12th.

Flames and smoke were reportedly billowing from a fifth floor apartment as crews arrived.

The fire has closed SW 11th to SW 14th Street.

This is a developing story.