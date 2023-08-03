ShoeZeum owner Jordan Geller shared his vintage Nike sneaker collection for the production of “Air.” April 12, 2023 (KOIN).

The seven-day festival features seven focus areas: art, design, sports, music, media, tech and science

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the mecca for major footwear brands Nike and Adidas, the Portland area is filled with sneaker buyers, sellers, collectors and more.

Sneaker Week PDX is the annual gathering of the Rose City’s footwear community, and this year, the seven-day festival features seven focus areas: art, design, sports, music, media, tech and science.

Here’s more on what participants can expect from each of the headlining events.

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

This party marks the beginning of Sneaker Week with 3D-art installations, music, drinks and treats based on this year’s theme of Leaders and Legends. Head to the Jupiter Hotel for the festivities.

When: Friday, Aug. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2360 NW Quimby St, Portland, OR 97210

The Bodecker Foundation, an organization that encourages the youth to channel their inner creativity, will host this event that highlights shoewear designers. The Design Combine will include a competition that allows participants to dream up a one-of-a-kind shoe in a limited amount of time.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 412 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209

This segment of the week-long festival focuses on the people who’ve made the footwear industry as influential as it is: athletes. During the Old Town Classics, audiences will watch a three-on-three basketball tournament while they shop shoe deals from local footwear retailers.

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 415 SW 10th Ave., Portland, OR 97205

Former Nike employee and “Claima Stories” podcast host Bimma Williams will lead a conversation with Jon Wexler, the former Adidas executive who led the YEEZY brand alongside Kanye West. The two will discuss how Wexler got his start in the footwear industry, and the music industry’s huge impact on the sneaker scene.

When: Monday, Aug 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 930 SE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Jackie’s sports bar will serve as the backdrop for this networking event that aims to bring sneakerheads and footwear industry employees together.

When: Monday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 930 SE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Jackie’s will also host this exhibition that teaches aspiring filmmakers and documentarians about the art of capturing moments on camera.

When: Monday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.

Where: 1455 NW Irving St., Portland, OR 97209

Held at the Wacom Experience Center, Tech Talk educates audiences on the newest technology and software that sports apparel brands use to design and create their shoes.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

This event, hosted at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, highlights science and sustainability within the shoe-making space. “From one-of-one shoes to DIY recipes, we are showcasing talented scientists and makers from around the world that help make the ‘impossible’ possible,” organizers said.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

In conjunction with Athletic & Outdoor Portland, OMSI will hold this panel featuring the professionals who have made groundbreaking changes in the athletic apparel industry.