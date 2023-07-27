PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – SOLVE and Subaru of Portland are partnering to clean up litter along the Willamette River near OMSI on Saturday.

The clean-up event will differ from others with volunteers out on the water in boats and paddle boards to clean trash in the river and along the riverbank.

“We’ve partnered with Solve as long as we’ve been Subaru Portland,” Subaru of Portland General Manager Chirs Borquist said. “Originally, SOLVE was Solve Oregon Litter and Vandalism and with Portland, there’s never been a better time to focus on that. At the dealership, we’re a family and we really want to do what we can do to help the community.”

Solve CEO Kris Carico says the work they do, with the help of volunteers, makes a difference as they battle litter-prone areas.

“It’s definitely looking better. We were just talking in the office yesterday about the stretch out on 33rd that we regularly clean up that every time we go out there, there’s so much trash. But if we hadn’t been out there, how much more trash would there have been?” Carico said.

Volunteers for the July 29 clean-up on the Willamette will meet at the north OMSI parking lot on Southeast Water Avenue.