SOLVE volunteers clean up downtown Portland

SOLVE volunteers cleaned up downtown Portland, July 21 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday morning to clean up trash with SOLVE.

SOLVE hosts monthly cleanups in and around downtown. July’s Downtown Portland Cleanup Day is sponsored by Plaid Pantry and is a part of Project C.A.R.E.S.

The group started in Pioneer Courthouse Square and spread to different areas including The Benson Hotel, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and the I-405 Corridor.

The most common items found on the ground are masks, takeout containers and cigarette butts.

