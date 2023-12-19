PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers are taking to the streets of downtown Portland Wednesday to clean litter as part of SOLVE’s last Business District Cleanup event of the year.

Around 100 volunteers will be gathering at the Benson Hotel Wednesday morning where crews will spread out and pick up litter in the surrounding area.

The goal, SOLVE says, is to “create opportunities for individuals and businesses to give back to their communities and play a critical role in maintaining the beauty and integrity of our city from the harmful effects of trash.”

The clean-up will run for two hours from 9 to 11 a.m. and is expected to spread throughout the southwest downtown area, SOLVE says.