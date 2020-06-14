SOLVE volunteers pick up litter in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE held a litter cleanup event with the help of volunteers in downtown Portland on Saturday.

The cleanup effort started in Tom McCall Waterfront Park and moved into other neighborhoods throughout the downtown area. Crews picked up litter, but did not take down any graffiti.

“People are following social distancing guidelines—they’re wearing masks, they’re staying six feet apart. And we’re focusing our efforts in downtown. We’re encouraging people to clean up the park, clean up the streets, walk the bridges, go through Burnside, go through the park blocks—basically anywhere in downtown is great,” said Dan Daly with Keep It Pretty Rose City.

All told, SOLVE said about 200 people participated in the city cleanup event.