PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Sellwood neighborhood can expect some traffic delays starting on Halloween, but it’s not because of the trick-or-treaters.

In a release on Friday, the Portland Water Bureau announced it will be closing some lanes in the area while crews replace aging water mains to improve water quality and reliability.

Repairs on water pipe in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood will likely cause traffic delays starting on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 (Courtesy: PWB).

All but one lane of Southeast 17th and Milwaukie avenues will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting on Monday.

During the repair work, the bureau suggests drivers use Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Highway 99E. Bicycle routes may also be impacted depending on what stage of the project crews are working on, but PWB said bikers will likely be detoured one block up or down.

The water bureau said residents in the area using TriMet will still be able to catch a ride but may experience some delays.

This repair work is part of the PWB’s investment in Southeast Portland’s water supply and aims to reduce how often the pipes break.