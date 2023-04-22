PBOT will be running streetcar tests in the South Waterfront starting at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday (PBOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Watch out, there are speeding street cars on the way!

The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced that starting at 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they will be testing the propulsion and braking on a new Streetcar in the South Waterfront which will impact traffic in the area.

The test will run from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on April 23 until April 27 and will close South Moody Street between the Tilikum Crossing and South Lowell Street.

Starting at midnight each night, there will be eight, three-minute-long test runs where the streetcar will be speeding through the streets for testing purposes. During the runs, flaggers will be holding traffic on the street.

The vehicle is loaded with weight to simulate riders and to make sure that the acceleration and braking are safe and efficient.

The new streetcar is one of three recently purchased vehicles to expand the Portland Streetcar fleet, the other two are arriving this summer and will increase streetcar frequency on the East Side.