The source of the fire is still under investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of three is displaced after an apartment fire broke out in Southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue says firefighters were running errands when they saw a ‘large amount of distant smoke’ near 12900 SE Powell Blvd.

According to PF&R, crews found a single-story apartment unit on fire while investigating the scene.

Fire officials report that the officer in charge called for backup as the driver placed water on the blaze from outside. Two additional firefighters used a hose line to douse the fire inside.

PF&R says the driver monitored the neighboring apartment units to ensure there were no other residents on the scene.

Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire in a Southeast Portland apartment on Saturday, June 10. (Courtesy PF&R)

Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire in a Southeast Portland apartment on Saturday, June 10. (Courtesy PF&R)

Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire in a Southeast Portland apartment on Saturday, June 10. (Courtesy PF&R)

“Due to the diligence of the engine on patrol, the crew arrived as dispatch began receiving calls from the public, and that likely kept the fire from spreading to the next door apartments,” authorities added.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries, according to PF&R.

Officials say the affected family will be displaced, but can live with relatives temporarily. An investigator was called to find the source of the blaze.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.