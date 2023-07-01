PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — After 22 months of construction, a stretch of Capitol Highway in Southwest Portland is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

To celebrate the completion of the Southwest Capitol Highway Improvement Project, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, July 1, at the major intersection of Capitol Highway and Southwest Garden Home Road.

Participants included Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who is in charge of all three city bureaus involved in the project, Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang, former Commissioners Amanda Fritz and Steve Novick, neighborhood advocates Chris Lyons and Marianne Fitzgerald, and others.

“I am so proud that we are finally able to celebrate this substantial public works investment that has been needed for so long,” said Mapps. “Southwest Capitol Highway was once a two-lane highway to Salem. Now it is a family-friendly corridor for walking your dog, riding a bike, pushing a stroller, and catching the bus to wherever you need to go. We even repaved the road for smooth driving too!”