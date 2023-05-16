The scene of a major apartment building fire in downtown Portland, Oregon from across Interstate 405 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday morning, a 4-alarm fire broke out at The May apartments located in Southwest Portland. According to the City of Portland records, the apartment complex had received a “dangerous building referral” as of February this year.

At 10:43 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said they were on the scene of the fire near Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. PF&R originally categorized it as a 3-alarm fire, before upgrading it to a 4-alarm nearly an hour later.

Firefighters announced that Portland General Electric cut power in the neighborhood, and outages were expected to last for a few more hours.

Officials told KOIN 6 that emergency response vehicles were being moved away from the building in case of a collapse.

PF&R says they’re confident the fire started in a third-floor unit. Public Information Officer Rick Graves added that firefighters were using defensive tactics to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building.

At 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said the original apartment building was saved. As fire crews continue to subdue the fire, officials say the I-405 has re-opened, but all exits near the incident will remain closed.

According to city records, the apartment building on 1410 SW Taylor St., was constructed back in 1910 in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. The May, owned by SkyNat Property Management, is described as a “vintage building that offers several custom floor plans.” Its current market value is nearly $6 million.

It’s on the city’s list of unreinforced masonry buildings – which means it’s more likely to collapse in an earthquake.

The complex also has city permits dating back to 2003.

According to a dangerous building complaint received in October 2007, a wall in the apartment had collapsed and blocked a fire exit door.

But more recently in December 2022, someone submitted a building complaint that included concerns about severe leaks, exposed electrical wiring, and no smoke, gas or carbon monoxide detectors.

As of February this year, there are open inspections, violation admin reviews and a dangerous building referral listed under the same complaint. City Code Enforcement inspected it the day before the fire, following up on some safety violations and found most things had been corrected.

KOIN 6 News reached out to SkyNat Property Management for comment.

The building did not have a sprinkler system, and it wasn’t required to.

Oregon first adopted a sprinkler building code requirement in 1990 for apartment buildings that were more than two stories tall and contained 16 or more units. In 2004, it was amended to require all apartments to be sprinkled. If a building is remodeled, it may need to add sprinklers.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.