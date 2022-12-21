PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Wilson Outdoor Pool in Southwest Portland has been renamed in honor of the Black female journalist and civil rights advocate Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

Until now the public pool was named in tandem with the adjoining Woodrow Wilson High School, which was also renamed to Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

Portland Parks and Recreation, who manages the pool on Southwest Vermont Street, acknowledged that it was important that the facility recognized Wells-Barnett similarly to the historical leaders honored at other PP&R facilities, where the pool, park and adjacent school share the same name.

Community members had been calling for the name change for years, according to PP&R, who said the name change better reflects the community’s values and inclusiveness.

“This is the first Portland Parks & Recreation facility or park on the west side to honor a woman of color, a historic and significant step. This has been a gratifying start to a process of renaming some sites and facilities to better reflect our community’s values and inclusiveness,” said Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

Park and rec leaders said temporary signage will go up soon but permanent replacements will be placed ahead of summer 2023.