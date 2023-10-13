PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in the fatal shooting that happened on Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street on Wednesday has been identified as 47-year-old Ryan Martin.

Portland police revealed his identity on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Martin was a Southwest Washington resident. The medical examiner determined that he died of a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. Martin was one of two people shot in Downtown Portland. The other unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening. Martin died at the scene.

The suspect in the case, 46-year-old Geoffrey E. Hammond, was arrested after the shooting. He now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Portland Police Bureau has asked anyone with additional information on the case to contact authorities.