PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-day celebration inspired by a Spanish evening stroll that reawakens the city kicks off this weekend in Portland.

Paseo is a new festival and community gathering from July 15 to 17.

The festival will feature music, dance, spoken word, drag, and other creative forms, along with yoga and healthful, family activities in the heart of downtown at the South Park Blocks and Director Park.

Inspired by the Spanish evening stroll that reawakens the city, Paseo was conceived and curated by a steering committee of BIPOC social justice and arts leaders.

Music and dance stages will be the Portland Art Museum and Director Park with Shemanski Square entirely devoted to Indigenous performers and vendors.

Paseo will also feature family-friendly activities and information booths from the many community organizations devoted to parks, outdoors and mutual aid.