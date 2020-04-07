Spike strips help PPB nab auto theft suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man gave police officers a brief chase on the roads and on foot early Monday before being apprehended.

A Portland Police officer discovered an occupied stolen vehicle parked in the 11000 block of NE Sandy Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. When the officer activated his patrol car’s flashing lights, the suspect inside the car sped off.

Responding officers were able to put out spike strips at the intersection of NE 105th Avenue and NE Prescott Street. When the suspect ran over the strips, three of the four tires were spiked, forcing the suspect to weave off to the side of the road.

Once the car came to a stop, the suspect, identified as Shane Michael Freda, ran out of the vehicle and led police on a chase. Freda, 30, was eventually caught in the 3600 block of NE 102nd Avenue.

Freda was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces two counts of Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, two counts of Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude by Foot, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Identity Theft.

Police confirmed charges had been added because Freda had eluded officers the previous night in a similar incident.