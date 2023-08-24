Milissa Ferrari of Portland was the victim of wire fraud that targeted her Chase Bank account, August 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One morning Milissa Ferrari woke up to a text message regardings some issues on her Chase Bank debit card. Then her phone began ringing.

“I got a phone call with the very recognizable Chase voice of a female saying that there was potential wire fraud on my account and that I needed to press 1 to speak to a fraud agent,” Ferrari told KOIN 6 News.

She did. The next person on the line identified himself as a Chase Bank representative and reassured her he was legitimate. He even told her to compare the phone number on the back of her debit card to the phone number he was calling from.

The numbers matched.

“So he had me input numbers. I kept getting texts from Chase, giving me ID codes and all kinds of things, and after a few hours he said, ‘OK, your account is locked, take two forms of ID, walk into a branch and get your account unlocked,'” she said.

Ferrari went to her Chase Bank branch in Northwest Portland and told the bankers the entire story.

“So as a customer, I’m thinking I’m sitting with the banker.They’re giving me reassurance that everything looked fine, and I walked out of the door, not realizing that I was now launching this whole scheme on the part of someone on the phone that didn’t work for Chase.”

Over the next week, the scammer stole $30,000 via wire transfers.

“To me,” she said, “it’s a lifetime of work.”

Milissa Ferrari of Portland was the victim of wire fraud that targeted her Chase Bank account, August 2023 (KOIN)

Wire transfers and Spoofing

Ashley Skaale, who oversees the fraud department at First Tech Credit Union in Hillsboro, told KOIN 6 News people need to be aware that criminals can spoof legitimate phone numbers.

“They’re very organized, sophisticated and leveraging technology,” she said. “So when you see it, you think it’s for your financial institution, for a trusted business, or even a friend or family member. But it’s not.”

The scammer’s goal is to manipulate you into giving up information — your date of birth, Social Security number, account numbers and card information — using scare tactics.

Ashley Skaale, the fraud department manager at First Tech Credit Union in Hillsboro, August 2023 (KOIN)

“They try to create that stress and panic so that you’re not thinking logically about the information that they’re asking,” she said.

Of the dozens of victims who contacted KOIN 6 News about their experiences with wire fraud, most said the caller already knew significant personal information about them or their bank account.

Usually this is due to large data breaches. But beware: A quick Google search can also be to blame.

Criminals can also spoof bank websites, so customers will log in thinking it’s their bank. In reality, though you’re sending the scammers your username and password.

Financial institutions have additional controls on transactions. That’s why scammers will call to phish for the final bits of answers they need to complete their high-dollar heist.

In these cases they’re using wire transfers — which are more devastating because of the larger dollar limits and the difficulty in tracking them.

“It is just like handing someone cash,” Skaale said. “We can’t force them to give it back to our institution, even if it is reported as fraud, even if we see it and we confirm that we believe it is fraud as well.”

The Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s “Regulation E” require banks to repay customers when funds are illegally taken out of their account without authorization.

In the last year additional protections were added for consumers.

For example, if someone was duped into giving a fraudster their personal information or a one-time passcode, that is no longer considered as authorization the transaction.

But wire transfers are explicitly excluded from these regulations. That means big banks often don’t reimburse their clients’ wire fraud claims.

‘We failed you’

Milissa Ferrari never did get her money back. But she got an apology after going to a different Chase Bank branch in downtown Portland.

Milissa Ferrari of Portland was the victim of wire fraud that targeted her Chase Bank account, August 2023 (KOIN)

“She looked at me and said, ‘I am so sorry we failed you. I’ve talked with the other branch and I know what happened to you there. We should have closed your account that very first day,'” Ferrari told KOIN 6 News.

Spoofing scams are highly successful. More than 60 victims at Chase Bank have reached out to KOIN 6 from across the country. Ferrari hopes Chase Bank will do more to put fraudsters out of business.

“Knowing that there are so many people in the same position that I am and some people that have even suffered much larger losses financially and knowing that we have no real recourse against the banks for various reasons is heartbreaking,” she said.

Chase Bank agrees — it’s heartbreaking. In a statement, the bank said:

“These types of scams are heartbreaking. As soon as Ms. Ferrari reported the scam we tried to get her money back but we were not successful. We urge all consumers to protect their accounts by never sharing personal information with someone they don’t know. Banks will never call, text or email asking customers to send money to themselves or anyone else to prevent fraud, but scammers will.”

Most financial institutions can add a verbal password to their account to help prevent imposters from calling in or visiting a branch. They can also do the multi-factor authentication to SMS/Text (but not to emails.) And customers can check with their financial institution if they can restrict or disable access to certain payment channels they might not use.

Federal lawmakers aware

Federal lawmakers who spoke with KOIN 6 News — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen — all agree there needs to be enhanced consumer protections to meet the current financial threats and to raise awareness of financial fraud. Also, big banks should be pressed more to protect their customers.

Lawmakers said it’s imperative Americans trust that their money is safe.

Laws and regulations have not kept pace with the ever-evolving scams. As a result, fraud prevention experts are advocating lawmakers make spoofing websites and phone numbers illegal — and add protections for wire transfers.