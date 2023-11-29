PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many avid music listeners, there’s one year-end holiday that rivals Thanksgiving, Christmas and even New Year’s Eve: Spotify Wrapped day.

Toward the end of every year, the popular streaming service shows each user a personalized roundup of their most-listened-to artists, genres, songs and more.

According to Spotify, Portland’s favorite songs were “Kill Bill” by SZA, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, and “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift.

However, KOIN 6 staff had a bit more variety in their listening stats for the year. Here’s what some of the team was listening to throughout 2023.

Jashayla Pettigrew — Digital Reporter

It wouldn’t be fair of me to ask my coworkers for their listening stats if I didn’t show my own! Unsurprisingly, all of my favorite artists are women who either rap or sing R&B. I’m also happy to say I’ve seen three of my top artists — SZA, Beyoncé and Victoria Monet — live this year.

Emily Burris — KOIN 6 News Morning Anchor and AM Extra Host

“Literally have zero idea how 100 Gecs landed in my top five… so cringe,” Burris said. “Otherwise, I stand by this list and my queens, Doja and Janelle! Also currently obsessed with Troye Sivan, so I’m not surprised he’s in my top five songs.”

Ariel Salk — Photographer

“Yann Tiersen’s music transports me to a different time,” Salk said. “It’s romantic and a little somber. The first time hearing his music was while I was watching the movie Amélie.”

Jami Seymore — TV Reporter

“My results are sad this year…I only listened to audiobooks,” Seymore said. “But my most listened day was funny. It doesn’t show in the results, but that was the release day of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)'”.

Bart Tourville — Art Director

“For me, Spotify is mainly about background textures and chill soundscapes,” Tourville said.

Kelley Bayern — Meteorologist

“I wouldn’t call myself a Swifty… but after seeing The Eras Tour concert movie twice and recently binging all of her old albums, I guess I’m a Swifty,” Bayern said. “I also love anything with a beat. My normal go-to music choice is usually in the pop genre. Happy listening!”

Graham Stillman — Photographer

“I love these guys and will continue to have them as my top artist hopefully!” Stillman said.

Emma Jerome — KOIN News AM Extra Reporter

“Mind you, I don’t know who Matt Maher is, but I share my Spotify with my mom and he’s a Christian artist so that makes sense!” Jerome said.

Andrew Foran — Digital Content Producer

“Sufjan Stevens has been my tops artist for many years now,” Foran said. “He has such a diverse and eclectic catalogue that it’s easy to get sucked in and never get bored. Each time he releases a new album, like 2023’s ‘Javelin’, you never know what to expect, but it’s always a masterpiece in it’s own way.”

Derric Crooks — Creative Services Director

“It’s surprising to me that Lil Yachty was my top artist, I couldn’t stand his music before this album… a real turn-around,” Crooks said. “Cuco is probably my favorite music discovery this year. So many TV shows have been using great old music lately and those songs will get stuck in your head… Linda Ronstadt on ‘The Last of Us’ and The Gatlin Brothers on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ are examples.”

Here are more Spotify Wrapped results from the few other KOIN employees who were brave enough to share their roundup.

Brandon Thompson — TV Reporter

Jacey Lou — Assistant Director of Technology

Aaron Senter — Editor

Until next year!