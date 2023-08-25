PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This weekend marks the second annual Kidz Outside Festival at George Park in the St. Johns neighborhood as part of an effort to revitalize the park.

“This has been an effort for a few years to re-imagine that space because what’s there right now is just deficient. A lot of neighbors have been saying for a long time that this park is the pass-over park. It feels like the pass-over and forgotten park of St. Johns,” Kidz Outside Festival Project Manager Donovan Scribes said.

Scribes and festival organizer Mat Rondol explained that they’ve been talking to Portland Parks & Recreation about ways to not only make the park a place where people want to go but also a space that represents the community.

Scribes said he’s looking forward to “a place that families actually want to stick around and play like they do when they come to the festival. Last year, we had more than 200 people come out, close to 300, and when we were all done, people were just hanging out at the park which is not something that happens.”

This year’s festival will feature musical performances, games for kids and a school supply giveaway.

The festival runs Saturday Aug. 26 2-4 p.m. at George Park on North Fessenden Street.