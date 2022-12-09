PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –North Portland’s St. Johns’ neighborhood is holding an ugly sweater bar crawl — featuring drinks, prizes and the chance to support local businesses.

The three-day self-guided crawl, from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, offers a $50 gift certificate for ugly sweater bearers. For a chance to win, participants must take a photo in any St. Johns’ establishment, use #lightupstjohns and #uglysweaterstjohns, tag the business, and they can win the certificate to that business, St. Johns Business Association President Liz Smith explained.

St. Johns is also offering a guided bar crawl, starting at Leisure Public House, on Dec. 10.

In addition to the bar crawl, St. Johns is also holding a shopping extravaganza that runs through Dec. 18. Shoppers can visit any retail business in the neighborhood and enter to win a raffle basket, worth hundreds of dollars in merchandise, by posting a photo on Instagram using #lightupstjohns and tagging the business, St. Johns District Manager Tanya Hartnett said.

The events come as St. Johns businesses are some of many recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really great to feel a little bit closer to, I hesitate to say ‘normal,’ but we had our first tree lighting since 2019, we had hundreds of people come out…it just felt good to be together. It feels good to be able to go in stores, it feels good to be able to sit with a friend at a bar or restaurant,” Smith said.

She added “the fun thing about the bar crawl is that St. Johns used to be known for our bars, we’ve always been known for our bars…so we just kind of embrace both our history and the present.”