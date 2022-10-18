PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to make some tough calls thanks to staffing shortages, and now a veterinary hospital in Portland is facing a similar challenges.

DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital announced Tuesday it will be cutting back some of its services, including limiting its emergency walk-in hours.

The animal hospital said the changes are due to staffing shortages. Currently, only about 50% of its emergency and critical care teams are staffed. The veterinary industry has reportedly been struggling to maintain a workforce for years, but DoveLewis said the issue was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoveLewis blamed its staff shortage on candidates’ unwillingness to work overnight shifts or move to Portland. Despite DoveLewis being one of the top veterinary hospitals in the U.S., the animal clinic noted its lack of staff has forced it to limit services and walk-in hours for emergencies.

Starting on Wednesday, DoveLewis emergency walk-in will be open 7 days a week from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m, while the urgent care is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.