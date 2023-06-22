Woodstock residents say it’s felt like waiting for something to be done

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler calls a “withering fentanyl crisis,” the mayor is bringing a public drug use ban to city council on Wednesday, the mayor’s office announced.

The proposal will update the city’s Public Order and Policy Code to include “consumption of a controlled substance” to the city ordinance which already bans public consumption of alcohol.

It will also upgrade criminal charges for drug use by making it possible for people convicted of violating the ordinance to be fined up to $500 or face up to six months in jail.

Neighbors living in Woodstock say it’s felt like waiting for something to be done as they see people buying drugs on a daily basis — claiming one man and his trailer have moved to different blocks around Southeast 46th Avenue.

“He was over by our Bi-Mart. We know after that he was up at the Mt. Scott Community Center, and he returned here this Saturday,” said Woodstock resident Laura Troxel.

They say the drug dealing is obvious to them, with people trading things for foil-wrapped packages and others carrying guns.

“There’s active trailers selling drugs with people actively standing around in broad daylight doing their drugs,” said resident Lonnie Port.

The mayor’s office noted that voter-approved Measure 110 decriminalized possession of controlled substances, but Wheeler’s proposal would ban consumption of these substances on public property – including streets, sidewalks and public rights-of-way.

“This ordinance would amend our public consumption of alcohol ordinance to include controlled substances and outline clear and familiar expectations. This is a commonsense approach,” Mayor Wheeler said in a statement. “We must make it clear that people cannot use drugs in public spaces. I appreciate that this ordinance has support from the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, and it will take all of us working together to make the kind of systemic change our city needs.”

Leading up to the ordinance proposal at next week’s city council session, the mayor’s office said they would not provide interviews on the subject.

The mayor’s office did clarify in a press release that state and federal laws already regulate the possession, delivery and manufacture of controlled substances and that state law bans public consumption of cannabis. Wheeler’s ordinance would ban the consumption of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and meth on public property in Portland. Officials said the proposal would not apply to prescription drugs.

Woodstock resident Laura Troxel said she doesn’t know if this change will amount to anything and says the drug market on their front step has been draining the neighborhood’s compassion.

“I’ve had family members and have dealt with people with addiction issues, and I used to consider myself a very compassionate person, but when you’re living among this animal activity for years, my level of compassion is going down to a sliver,” Troxel said.

The mayor’s office said he is bringing the proposal to city council now because, “Portland’s growing substance abuse problems have exploded to deadly and disastrous proportions, and the open use of controlled substances on public property contributes to this problem.”

According to the office, the Portland Police Bureau has started over 100 suspected overdose death investigations so far in 2023.

“We understand there’s not enough housing for people in this city and everybody just wants a safe place to sleep but that’s not the crowd that follows the drug market,” Troxel said. “I say market because it’s a tent, it’s a little business, they wait in line behind there.”

Amid concerns about Portland police’s capacity to enforce the proposed ordinance with short staffing, Wheeler’s office said the police force will “dedicate resources to the highest risk issues facing our city while educating the at-risk community of the amendment to city code.”

According to the mayor’s office, between January 2022 and April 2023, PPB has hired over 200 new staff – including over 100 sworn officers, 26 PS3s and other staff members such as background investigators, records staff and analysts. Wheeler’s office stated that PPB has received over 1,800 police officer applications within that time period.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office support the proposal, according to Wheeler’s office.

Portland is investing in behavioral health treatment, Wheeler’s office said, saying the city works closely with the county to address homelessness, mental and behavioral health and addiction.

Wheeler’s office is part of the Behavioral Health Emergency Coordination Network executive committee, which is working to expand resources for sobering, detox and behavioral health services. Portland is committing $1.9 million in ongoing funding to the committee, according to the mayor’s office. The office added that the city is also investing “millions of dollars” to Central City Concern for behavioral health outreach.

The mayor’s office concluded that the mayor supports the intention behind Measure 110 to decriminalize drug possession but says the slow rollout of funding for addiction treatment resources is a challenge.

During a Portland Business Alliance meeting on June 15, Mayor Wheeler teased his proposal, saying, “we’ll also be announcing in the near future a partner, time, place and manner restriction focusing on open drug use in the city of Portland and I believe this will help us get at the withering fentanyl crisis that we’re also experiencing as a community.”

During the meeting, Gov. Tina Kotek and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a $2.5 million investment in trash and needle removal. Kotek invested $1 million from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund and Vega Pederson proposed $1.5 million in unspent homeless services funds.